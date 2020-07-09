Barney’s serves as good option for people looking to get out of the house

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — A well known local drive-up restaurant has almost become a destination of sorts for people around the area.
Barney’s Drive-In has been a community staple in Waseca since the 1940s. With the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have been affected in one way or another.
Because Barney’s is a perfect ‘socially distant’ business where people generally order and eat in their cars, the drive-up has seen plenty of patrons come out.
"We've been lucky as a business that way," said Owner Troy Bendt. "We've been able to stay open and not closed like the poor guys with the restaurants."
Bendt says people have been almost more excited to come down to Barney’s just to get out of the house and have something to do.
