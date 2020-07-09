City of Waseca closes part of trail system for construction

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — A portion of the City of Waseca's trail system will be closed until further notice due to the Northeast Train Connector Project.
The project was recently selected through the Local Trails Connections grant application.
Through the grant, the project was one of 11 throughout the state to be awarded $150,000 in funding.
The construction will be used to connect the Clear Lake Trail and Northeast Park Trail System, which then connects to the rest of the city’s trail system on the west side of Highway 13.
"I think we've got some good, positive feedback from people and I think they are excited there is going to be a connector from the Clear Lake Trail System over to Northeast Park," said Park Superintendent Brad Dushaw.
Connecting the Clear Lake Trail with the Northeast Trail System will give the City of Waseca over ten miles of continuous trails around town.
The project is expected to be completed in June 2021.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.