Incoming Brown University tight-end Jack Foster reacts to Ivy League canceling fall sports season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Big 10 announced it will be moving to a conference-only model for all sports this fall along with the ACC delaying the start of competition for all fall sports until at least Sept. 1.
Yesterday, the Ivy League became the first to announce its plans for the fall by eliminating the fall season all together.
"We were just disappointed because we were training hard all summer, so it's tough not to play when it was scheduled, but at the same time we have the same mindset that we have more time to train and prepare so when we do get there, we're ready to go," Jack Foster said.
A 6-foot-6 and 225-pound tight-end, Jack Foster committed to play at Brown University last August, before his senior season at Mankato West.
Following yesterday’s decision from the Ivy League, Foster says the coaching staff spoke with the team right away.
"The coaches had a meeting like right after following it, just so that everyone was comfortable and kind of knew what was going on. So, for the cancellation of fall it means we can't use any of the facilities. They aren't clear yet on the training or practices yet, but for the academic side they're staggering the classes when they're actually on campus to kind of decrease the number of student on campus," Foster said.
Foster said none of this news has made him reconsider his path at Brown.
"It was really comforting to know that... that was the question I asked is where does my eligibility stand with this, and they said don't worry you'll play four seasons at Brown. Then, I felt really good about that because although we're not going there right away when it's planned. I get more time to train and study and practice so I'll be more prepared for those four years," Foster said.
A decision remains unmade on winter and spring sports in the Ivy League, as well as whether fall sports could be played at a later time.
But for now, Foster is getting reps in locally.
"There's a lot of guys that are sticking around too because of this virus so it's easy to find a weight room to get in, throw the ball around, get some practice in, so it's nice to have some guys around to keep working throughout this time," Foster said.
As for the rest of college football, we await the difficult decisions on the season ahead.
