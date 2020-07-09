LinguaOne adds new edition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One local business has introduced a new platform that they say can help with that.
LinguaOne Interpreting and Translation Services says it will now be able to deliver on-demand interpretation services over the phone or by video, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Staff says this service is going to make these services more accessible for those working from home, especially during the pandemic.
”I’m extremely excited, this is state of the art. This is a platform that is easy to use, it has all of our services combined into one hub. We will have on demand video, on demand telephonic as well as our services that you can pre-schedule. We have over 300 languages that we can host for you,” President of LinguaOne, Tessa Donato said.
Donoto says it can be used on cell phones, laptops and even tablets.
She says she’s excited to start helping people from all walks of life with their translation needs.
