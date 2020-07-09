Mankato West student organizes equality event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A student at Mankato West High School has organized an equality event in response to a recent racist video that was posted on social media.
It’s all happening Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mankato West High School.
Organizer and Mankato West senior Aspen Clarksean says the community is invited to write words of equality and encouragement in chalk around the parking lot.
She hopes the day promotes peace and shows the good in the community.
“Because a Mankato West student released some very hateful videos involving racist slurs and I think it’s important to show that he does not represent the school and the community. That we are better than this,” explained Clarksean.
Clarksean says they will also be taking donations for the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
The council has been speaking at Mankato Area Public Schools for years to talk about subjects like peace and equality.
