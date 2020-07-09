MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 589 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 589 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 40,163.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,490. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,165.
There are 35,193 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 9, there are 251 people hospitalized, 116 in ICU.
4,305 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 705,440.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 33,124 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
26,491 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 739.
353,824 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
