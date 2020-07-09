Police warn not to jump off Ashley Street Bridge

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office urging parents to talk to their kids after taking numerous calls of youth jumping off of a bridge in Jackson.
Authorities say the kids jumping off the Ashley Street Bridge have been as young as 10 years old. They warn it is extremely dangerous, with numerous dead trees hung up on the bridge pillars that are hard to see. In addition, the other side of the bridge also has dangerous rocks along the shoreline.
Police in Jackson say they have knocked on several parents’ doors to let them know their kids were seen doing. They’re asking all parents in the area to talk about how dangerous it can be in hopes of avoiding a potential tragedy.
