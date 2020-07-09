Rep. Munson suing Gov. Walz to end his emergency powers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) is suing Gov. Tim Walz to end his emergency powers.
Munson claims Walz’s emergency powers are unconstitutional.
Similar lawsuits have been successful in multiple states, such as Wisconsin.
Walz’s powers are tentatively set to end Monday.
Meanwhile, lawmakers could be called into a special session Friday, with lawmakers reconvening Monday.
KEYC News Now will have more coverage of the trial and any special session next week.
