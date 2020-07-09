Survey finds 64% of Minn. parents feel comfortable sending children back to school

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Education released the results of its survey to families on Thursday regarding their distance learning experiences thus far.
The survey received over 130,000 completed responses to questions about parents’ experiences with distance learning during spring 2020 and what families prioritize as the 2020-21 academic year draws near.
Just over 64% of respondents said they would feel comfortable sending their children back to school in the fall, with 94% of those respondents saying they would send their children back to school full-time.
The survey also highlighted the challenges that many parents have experienced with the switch to distance learning.
Approximately 52.58% of all who participated in the survey answered that they had a very bad or bad experience with distance learning. Furthermore, 47.4% of respondents said the biggest challenge they encountered with distance learning was that students didn’t feel empowered to work on their own, while 53,702 people also indicated they had difficulties with their student(s) experiencing mental health challenges.
Education Minnesota President Denise Specht released a statement Thursday regarding the results of the survey, saying the state must continue working toward a plan that is safe, effective and sustainable.
“There is currently no plan for opening schools that doesn’t come with trade-offs between safety, educational effectiveness and sustainability,” Specht said. “Continued distance learning is the safest option, but it doesn’t meet the educational needs of all students. The most educationally effective plan is in-person learning, but it requires big, unfunded changes in how schools operate and still comes with risk. The hybrid plans are even more expensive and aren’t sustainable if educators are asked to double their workload with both distance and in-person learning.”
The Minnesota Department of Education is expected to make an announcement on how the upcoming school year will be taught no later than the week of July 27.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.