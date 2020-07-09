Yoga and goats go hand in hoof at Farmamerica

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Most people are familiar with or know of yoga, but perhaps not yoga practiced in tandem with goats.
FarmAmerica outside of Waseca is hosting a special set of yoga sessions throughout the rest of this week alongside a herd of Nigerian Dwarf Goats.
Coming from a farm near Cannon Falls, the goats aren’t shy of joining in with the many different poses.
“Yoga is supposed to be something where you can relax and let go,” said Farmamerica program director Samantha Meyer. “Goats are an amazing therapy animal, so when you combine the two, you just get an awesome experience.”
Some students of yoga believe including goats in yoga practice enhances the experience which coincides with the benefits of animal therapy.
“The purpose of yoga is to really create a space for your mind to be present in this moment,” said Dallas Bradley of Awaken Vibrance in Waseca. “Goats are thought of as a fun distraction, so when we combine goats and yoga, it’s impossible to be anywhere but the present moment when you have a goat on your back doing a down dog. So that’s why we do goat yoga.”
FarmAmerica and Awaken Vibrance in Waseca are hosting the 60-minute goat yoga sessions until this Sunday.
