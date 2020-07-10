BENCHS launches online mask sale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re in need of a mask or want to expand your collection, Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is here to help.
BENCHS just launched its Bidding For Good Online auction last night, and they’ve already sold at least 15 masks. The masks are $12 each. Shipping is included, with proceeds going to BENCHS. They’re handmade by BENCHS volunteers and come in 48 different styles. Once ordered, they’ll be sent directly to the home of the customer in a matter of days to ensure a contact-free delivery.
“We’re trying to find different ways to raise money and this is one of the ways that we found. Because of the cost of the fabric and volunteer time we probably put $1.50 $2.00 in each mask moneywise and the rest of the funds go toward food for the shelter, animal care, everything we need to do to make up for some of our lost fundraisers,” says Andrew Burk, BENCHS Executive Director.
The mask sale runs through July 30. BENCHS is still looking for volunteers willing to sew masks. To sign up and order a mask, visit their Bidding for Good online auction.
