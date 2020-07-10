Butterfield woman critically injured in two-vehicle crash

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - A 42-year-old Butterfield woman is critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday night. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by Shilo Linscheid was westbound on Highway 60 when it left the roadway and crossed the median. It then collided head-on with a vehicle headed eastbound.
The driver of the vehicle struck, Paul Harris, of St. James and his passenger Susan Harris suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Linscheid was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.
