Butterfield woman critically injured in two-vehicle crash
By Kelsey Barchenger | July 10, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 1:18 PM

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - A 42-year-old Butterfield woman is critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday night. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by Shilo Linscheid was westbound on Highway 60 when it left the roadway and crossed the median. It then collided head-on with a vehicle headed eastbound.

The driver of the vehicle struck, Paul Harris, of St. James and his passenger Susan Harris suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Linscheid was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

