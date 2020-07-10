Girls, Inc. restarted in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Girls, Inc. is a program offered nationwide by the YWCA, working to equip girls to achieve academically, as well as lead healthy lives.
The YWCA recently received a $10,000 dollar grant from the Union Pacific Foundation to restart that program in Mankato.
The members of this foundation say they’re excited to kick start this program here in town.
“We’ve done Girl’s Inc. before, it’s a standing program, but we were mainly focused on high schoolers. Now we are kind of taking advantage of K-12 program,” YWCA Executive Director, Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez said.
The program covers all aspects of young girls’ lives ... it focuses on mentor-ship, physical health and what they call a “pro-girl” environment.
(Last name) says this program is trying to make empowering women second nature.
“I can be a police officer because that super cool person that came to talk to me at camp when I was in Kindergarten told me I could do it. She was a female and she was empowered because the earlier you have these conversations the more they become like second nature,” Girls Inc. Program Director, Lydia Jagodzinski said.
