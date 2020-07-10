Golf Fore Minnesota fundraiser tees-off next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting next Monday, golfers in southern Minnesota can benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way by participating in a virtual golf event.
The statewide Golf Fore Minnesota fundraiser benefits Second Harvest Heartland and the United Way to help provide supplies to food banks in the state.
Golfers can play on a course of their choosing with registration fees for the event going towards area nonprofits.
“Everyone is out golfing. So have all your friends sign up, and what a better way to give back to your community, locally,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “It goes to the whole of Minnesota, so it’s a real broad giving you have. You just have to sign-up for your greens at your favorite golf course to make sure that you get tee time and all that stuff going, and then go online and participate virtually.”
Information can be found at www.golfforeminnesota.com and participants will be entered in drawings for various prizes from sponsors and partners.
