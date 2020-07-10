Iowa sees biggest daily COVID-19 increase since late May

(AP) — Iowa has registered its largest daily jump in coronavirus cases since May, leading health officials to warn people to take the threat more seriously and to stop congregating in crowded places such as bars.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped Friday by 744, which is the most since the state had 796 new cases on May 26.
The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by three, to 742.
Among the counties with the largest jumps was Scott County, on Iowa’s eastern border.
Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, says the increase correlated with the state lifting its final restrictions on bars, restaurants, casinos and mass gatherings in early June.
