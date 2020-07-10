8 Mankato city park shelters now available for events, gatherings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Friday the public can begin to reserve shelters at eight city parks for events or gatherings.
Capacity at each shelter is currently limited to 25 people, with social distancing being implemented.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Mankato also is requiring anyone interesting in reserving space to complete a signed waiver.
Additional fees are required for amplified sound and/or keg beer, which both require a permit.
The City of Mankato added that facility reservations for the Sibley Park Pavilion, Caledonia Community Center and Floyd Roberts Pavilion are not being accepted at this time.
