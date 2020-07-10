8 Mankato city park shelters now available for events, gatherings

The City of Mankato announced Friday the public can begin to reserve shelters at eight city parks for events or gatherings. (Source: City of Mankato)
By Jake Rinehart | July 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 5:06 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Friday the public can begin to reserve shelters at eight city parks for events or gatherings.

[ Visit the City of Mankato's website to make a reservation ]

Capacity at each shelter is currently limited to 25 people, with social distancing being implemented.

[ Guidance for Providing Food and Beverages for On-site Consumption at Indoor and Outdoor Gatherings ]

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Mankato also is requiring anyone interesting in reserving space to complete a signed waiver.

Time Period/Giving Barn Rate (Including Tax) Available Hours
Half day $32.36 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Full Day $59.33 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Giving Barn $64.73 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Additional fees are required for amplified sound and/or keg beer, which both require a permit.

The City of Mankato added that facility reservations for the Sibley Park Pavilion, Caledonia Community Center and Floyd Roberts Pavilion are not being accepted at this time.

