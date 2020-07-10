MDE survey: 64% of families want students back in school this fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Department of Education release results of a survey asking Minnesota families about their experience with distance learning.
They received over 130,000 responses, finding 64% of families say they would feel comfortable sending their students back to school. Some families in the Mankato Area Public Schools offered details on the challenges of distance learning.
“People shared with us some of those challenges of working themselves, having small children, having students at home, either working online or working in different capacities and that was a tough several weeks for many folks,” says Paul Peterson, Superintendent for Mankato Area Public Schools.
The survey is just one of MDE’s efforts to seek feedback from students, families, educators, and school staff on distance learning before making an announcement on the upcoming school year later this month.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.