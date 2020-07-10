MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 609 newly confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 609 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 40,767.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,495. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,166.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, there are 227 people hospitalized, 124 in ICU.
4,329 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
There are 35,442 people who are no longer isolated.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 725,825.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports an accumulative total of 33,762 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
25,819 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 742.
361,324 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
