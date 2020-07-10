NAACP Mankato chapter giving away free masks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Chapter of the NAACP is giving away free cloth face masks this weekend to community members experiencing economic hardship.
Begining tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., those free masks are available at the Mankato Shared Spaces at 127 S. 2nd St.
Those needing masks may pull into the Shared Spaces parking garage located on the side of the building and then call 507-201-9405.
Staff will then bring the masks out to your vehicle.
The cloth face masks are available Saturday through Sunday during those designated times.
