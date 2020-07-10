Over 150 officers file PTSD disability claims

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 150 Minneapolis police officers begin the process of filing disability claims, most of which report suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
That’s according to a Twin Cities attorney, who released a statement this morning, saying the claims have come within the last six weeks, on the heels of the death of George Floyd and many nights of civil unrest, including the burning of the 3rd Precinct police station.
The attorney, Ron Meuser Jr., says the claims have affected nearly 20 percent of officers in the Minneapolis Police Department.
