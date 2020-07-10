St. Peter’s Children’s Weekend Food Program receives $2,500 grant

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — St. Peter’s Children’s Weekend Food Program received a grant helping the program continue to bring nutritious weekend packed meals to families in need.
The nonprofit program received a $2,500 grant from another nonprofit, the St. Peter’s Good Samaritan Society Home Care.
Children’s Food Program Coordinator Jane Frank says the grant was much needed as the demand for food increases amid the pandemic.
“It was much needed. We started our school year down from where we were the previous year and a lot of that has to do with the cost of groceries and now of course with the coronavirus groceries are getting even higher,” said Frank.
“I applied for the grant before COVID hit, I was blessed that it happened at a good time,” said Good Samaritan Home Care Community Liaison Donna Nelson.
Nelson applied for a “Social Accountability Grant” through the Good Samaritan Society National Campus on behalf of the Children’s Weekend Food Program.
“The children’s weekend food program in St. Peter is in need of a lot of donations, because of Covid the food shelf has really depleted,” continued Nelson.
The program helps feed children of all ages.
In addition, the St. Peter Food Shelf is open Monday through Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m by curbside pickup and appointment only. For more information, call (507) 934-9641.
