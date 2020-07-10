Students promote equality with sidewalk chalk

Mankato West High School students organized an equality event

A group of Mankato West students used sidewalk chalk to support inclusion today. (Source: KEYC)
By Marissa Voss | July 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 4:51 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The group invited the public this afternoon to write words of encouragement and peace on the sidewalk in front of the school. This is a response to the racist video recently posted to social media by one of their classmates which the school district has addressed and says they’re investigating. The students today say they wanted to show the community that students do care about equality.

“That West really does care about everybody. That video does not define us and who we are. Again, we want to come together and show that we support everybody,” Student, Sydney Ottmar said.

The artwork includes things like uplifting quotes, the Mankato West symbol, and even the American Flag.

