Local nutrition club promotes fitness

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - B-Fierce Nutrition, a local nutrition club, was founded in 2018 and is located in Le Sueur.
In efforts to promote fitness, the club hosted a 5K run, open to anyone to join.
The club had a company wide challenge that kick started the 5k, but that wasn't the main reason for the event.
“Our Giants Day celebration was cancelled and their is a 5k during that, we said why not, let’s go for it. Let’s do the 5k, and that’s what kind of inspired us to do it,” Wellness Coach & Co-Owner of B-Fierce Nutrition, Katie Erickson said.
The race started at 8 am and ended at 9:30.
Supplements were offered to participants before and after the run.
“They could come in, we have pre-workout they could get if they wanted too. Our tea of the day which is I can’t even remember the name of it, race day tea. It has our night works in there, it helps open up all your blood vessels, it’s kind of like a pre-workout. Afterwards they could get their rebuild strength after their 5k. That is our muscle recovery shake,” Erickson said.
Erickson says the business is already looking into making the fun run a yearly event.
“We want more, I think my partner and I are talking about how we are actually going to do it again next year. Make it a yearly thing to do a 5K,”Erickson said.
B-Fierce Nutrition isn’t letting COVID get in the way of supplying the community with tools needed for a healthy lifestyle.
