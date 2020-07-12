Local church held Sunday Sundae Social

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
Ice cream is a complimenting sweet treat to the summer season.
That’s one of the main reasons why a local church decided to do a drive thru event centered on just that.
First Presbyterian Church of Mankato held a drive or walk thru Sunday Sundae Social this evening in their parking lot.
Organizers handed out popsicles, drumsticks and other pre-packaged ice cream goodies.
Bailey DeVetter says they’ve been wanting to bring this event to life for quite sometime.
“We actually saw another Presbyterian church in Kansas City. Somewhere on Facebook that they did something similar to this. Where they hosted their congregation and they came and picked up ice cream treats. We thought, hey, that is something we can do! That would be really fun and people can appreciate,” Director of Outreach & Faith Formation, Bailey DeVetter said.
Pastor Lindsay Conrad agreed, it was nice for the staff to see the faces within the congregation.
“It gives us that pastoral connection which is why many of us are even in ministry to be able to see, to be with and to experience life with. It’s a gift to be able to see them,” Pastor, Lindsay Conrad said.
“I know everyone misses seeing each other, so it’s great to be able to see them. To reconnect and just having a little bit of moment to be sharing humanity but still keeping our distance and protecting ourselves,” DeVetter said.
Members agreed, it was a great way to see each other at a distance.
The event organizers, workers and participants were all wearing masks.
The church community have shown that the bond goes above and beyond the pews.
