NWS confirms tornado West of North Mankato in weekend storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - National Weather Service survey crew has confirmed a tornado West of North Mankato from Saturday’s storm.
Saturday’s severe weather rolled through Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa producing large hail, damaging winds and now a confirmed tornado.
A storm spotter who was located 4 miles east-northeast of Judson, MN reported a tornado 2 miles to their south-southwest around 3:10 PM Saturday, however there was no photo or video evidence.
National Weather Survey crew was out this afternoon surveying the damage to conclude if a tornado actually occurred. Preliminary reports suggest a brief tornado took place west-southwest of North Links Golf Course in North Mankato.
A lot of the damage across Mankato, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake and even Nicollet was associated to straight line winds.
The survey crew is still out gathering more information to determine path and rating.
KEYC News Now will have that information when it becomes available.
