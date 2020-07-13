Another special legislative session begins in St. Paul

The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Karnowski/AP)
July 13, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated July 13 at 11:55 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A second special session gets underway Monday in St. Paul. As of this morning, legislative leaders have agreed on most details of a bonding bill and a tax bill.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says talks are also continuing on whether a compromise is possible on police accountability in response to the death of George Floyd. Gazelka said the chamber would open the special session today with a vote to rescind the special powers Gov. Tim Walz has used to respond to COVID-19.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to block that. Gazelka said the Senate would then adjourn until the House passes the bonding and tax bills.

