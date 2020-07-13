Area nursing homes get creative with outdoor visits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The pandemic has been especially felt at our area nursing homes, where businesses have become creative with in-person visits.
Monday was a busy visitation day at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato.
Spread across the lawn were families and friends visiting loved ones with masks on and at least six feet apart. On the edge of the property was a plexiglass connection station where people who are hearing impaired or have a health condition that doesn’t allow them to wear masks can sit and interact.
“It helps them just to get a little closer to a loved one then they would be able to,” Ecumen Community Relations Director Laura Templin said. “It helps if you need to drop the mask because the plexiglass will protect the resident and the visitor.”
Ecumen is currently working on a plan to allow one person for each resident to provide care in the building.
