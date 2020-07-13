Authorities asking for public’s help in Owatonna stabbing death

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday it has identified the person who died following an incident at Dartts Park in Owatonna Sunday.
The victim was identified as 32-year-old Mohamed Aweis Mohamed of Owatonna, who died from a stab wound to the chest.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Owatonna Police Department also announced Monday they are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the case.
Authorities are searching for Hassan Nur Hassan, 28, who is 5′11″ tall, approximately 140 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. Investigators believe he is driving a tan 2000 Honda Accord 4-door sedan with a Minnesota license plate number of EGG-087.
Anyone with information about Hassan’s whereabouts, witnessed and/or has information pertaining to the incident that occurred in Dartts Park on Sunday are encouraged to contact the Owatonna Police Department by calling (507) 444-3800 or dialing 9-1-1.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
