City of Spencer closing skate park due to neglect by visitors

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) - In Northern Iowa, the city of Spencer announcing it is closing its skate park until further notice due to the neglect of the facility by visitors.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Board says there has been an increase in littering and vandalism at the park in the past several weeks.
City officials say they plan to reopen the park at a later date and will monitor the situation. If things don’t change at that point, they say they will not hesitate to make the area unavailable for use.
