Complaint: Eagle Lake man engaged in sexual act near child

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Eagle Lake man is charged after allegedly engaging in sexual acts in the presence of a child.
According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Jacob Collier watched pornographic videos on his phone while he was with a 10-year-old child.
In an interview with law enforcement, Collier said he showed the video to the child then showing him how to masturbate while watching.
The complaint says that Collier described this happening on multiple occasions since last summer.
He also said he provided marijuana to the child several times in order to “to help calm and mellow him out.”
Collier is charged with felony soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct along with gross misdemeanor counts of lewd exhibition and neglect of a child.
He is due in Blue Earth County court on July 23rd.
