Fewest COVID-19 related deaths reported in Minnesota in 3 months

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reporting its fewest single-day death toll due to COVID-19 in 3 months.
Officials reporting 2 new deaths today, one of which is a Renville County resident in their 90′s. 499 new cases of the virus have also been identified. The number of ICU hospitalizations continues to fall. 247 people are currently hospitalized, with 114 in the ICU. More than 37,000 Minnesotans have recovered from the virus.
Iowa officials are reporting a death toll of 752. More than 26 thousand Iowans have recovered.
