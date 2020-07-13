Gustavus Adolphus College launches COVID-19 care package fundraiser

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus launches a fundraiser to make sure all students have a COVID-19 safety care package when they move in on campus later this summer.
The package includes a supply of Gustavus face masks, a refillable hand sanitizer carabiner, and a no-touch key ring. It will also include information on doing a daily health screening for symptoms, and other tips for Gusties on staying and keeping others safe.
Their goal is to have 2,300 donated kits. Organizers say even before the project launched, three donors stepped in to cover the cost of the first 266 kits.
As of this morning, more than 1,000 total care packages have been donated. If they receive more donations than needed, the funds will go toward COVID-19 safety needs on campus.
