Highway 68 closes for road repair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 68 from Highway 15 to just South of Courtland will be closed today for road repair after a mudslide caused damage on June 29.
MNDOT says the repairs could take several weeks depending on weather and material availability. In the meantime, drivers are asked to take an alternate route or a signed detour.
The department adds that Highway 99, which was closed as a result of the same storm, remains closed for culvert repairs.
MNDOT also advises that travel in the closed areas can result in up to a $1000 and/or 90 days in jail.
