Mankato Area Public School District seeking 4 new board members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Four of Mankato Area Public School's seven school board positions are up for grabs this November, prompting the district to remind anyone interested in running to file submissions to be on the ballot.
The filing period for the election begins at 7 a.m. on July 28 and closes August 11. Candidates interested can access the necessary forms online or go to the Intergovernmental Center and pick it up.
"It's great to be involved with the school board in your community to be a voice so people can come and talk to you and be a sounding board and it's nice to have people from all over our community to bring all kinds of different perspectives in," said Assistant to the Superintendent Becky Bailey.
School board members serve terms of four years and elected candidates will take office on Jan. 1, 2021.
Watch the video below if you are thinking about running for school board and missed MAPS’ informational meeting with the Minnesota School Board Association.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.