Minnesota State University, Mankato invites public to virtual listening sessions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s educational programs hold a review every five years to make ensure their curriculum stays timely and relevant. In response to regional protests and civil unrest as a result of police brutality, faculty said they wanted to include the community in this year’s conversation.
“With our program, everything in the criminal justice touches on the community. Even though we haven’t had much community involvement on the higher education side of it we should. It’s important for the community to understand what we are doing with them in higher education. It’s important for us to see if we are missing anything. Every profession can get a little narrow-minded thinking we have everything covered and we might get some great ideas from the community that we would have never even thought of. That’s why we are opening it up, hoping we find something new,” explained Pat Nelson, faculty chair of the government department.
There are four virtual meetings that start Tuesday and end on July 22. There will be four panelists from MSU who will respond to community questions about police, protests and safety in our area. If you’d like to participate or submit a question for the listening sessions.
