Neighborhood raises money for boy whose bike was stolen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The phrase "it takes a village" rang true for a Mankato family in the Tourtellotte neighborhood over the weekend.
D’Maurie Lewis, an incoming second-grader at Franklin Elementary School, loves to ride his bike. He and his mom were devastated when they found his bike had been stolen from their yard and replaced with a different bike.
Sarah Lewis, D'Maurie's mom, posted what happened to Facebook, hoping to spread awareness of theft, and maybe track down the bike.
They weren't expecting what happened next.
“I went and checked back later on, and a lady had messaged me,” Sarah Lewis said, “And the neighborhood had raised like $80 to go get him a new bike.”
That day, D’Maurie had a brand-new bike, complete with all the accessories and a bike lock. He said it made him “extremely happy.”
Now the family hopes to reconnect the pink bike, left in their yard, with its owner.
“Because, I mean, D’Maurie missed his bike quite a bit, just in a few hours,” Sarah said. “We were both pretty devastated.”
