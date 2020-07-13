Scaled-back Tator Days kicks off in Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - While many towns have chosen to cancel their summer festivals, the city of Eagle Lake has opted to host a scaled down version of their usual Tator Days celebration.
The festival kicks off today with a Medallion Hunt. A majority of the events take place Saturday with a virtual kids race and a virtual 5K race. That will follow with a drive-thru parade and a cornhole tournament. Members of the committee say they’ve made a point to schedule a majority of the events outdoors to help minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.
”There’s a lot of reasons to say no, let’s close it. Everybody else is cancelling, let’s cancel too. But we have a lot of spirit on our committee and we just really felt strongly about doing something even if it was small if it it wasn’t large gatherings of people--that’s not our goal. Our goal is to bring some joy back to the community and get people involved this summer, so that was important to us,” says TatorDays committee member JaDee Pals.
Masks are optional at all Tator Days events. All attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Festivities wrap up Sunday with happy hour at the Eagle Lake American Legion with a raffle drawing to follow. You can find a full list of events, just head to the Eagle Lake Tator Days Facebook page.
