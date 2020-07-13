Walz extends COVID-19 peacetime emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-78 Monday, extending his peacetime emergency powers for an additional 30 days.
The extended peacetime emergency is scheduled to last through Aug. 12, but can be terminated by a majority vote in both the House and the Senate.
The peacetime emergency grants the governor the authority to respond to rapidly-evolving issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, including executive orders.
“COVID-19 continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state,” said Walz. “The peacetime emergency has provided us tools to save lives and mitigate the devastating impacts of this pandemic. As cases skyrocket in other states, we can’t let our guard down now.”
Currently, 49 of the 50 states, including Minnesota, remain in a COVID-19 state of emergency.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.