Waseca Public School District welcomes new superintendent

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Eric Hudspith officially began the new position July 1, backed with years of experience in education to help prepare for the role.
“My previous position was Director of Human Resources and Organizational Development for Mankato Area Public Schools for five years and before that I was a building principal and before that I taught. So I’ve been in education for just under 15 years and I’m excited about this next adventure,” said Hudspith.
Looking ahead into the 2020-2021 school year Hudspith says they are following the request of the Department of Education by preparing three plans.
Those include a plan to bring back students in person, another for hybrid (half in school, half distant) and another for complete distant learning.
“We also know that throughout this school year we will probably have to navigate between those plans. So we are also planning another set of plans that’s more of a transition. How do we move from hybrid to distant learning or back and forth throughout the school year without causing any more disruption to our students,” said Hudspith.
In addition Hudspith adds the district is expecting to hear from the Department of Education the last weekend in July with guidance for opening in the fall.
“I have four school-aged children of my own so I understand the anxiety right now that’s heading into this fall. So as we prepare for what this fall will be, we are looking to make sure this is the best fit for our students, staff and community to make sure that 2020-21 continues to be the best school year for our kids,” said Hudspith.
