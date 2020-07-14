Cancer diagnoses rates drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

(KEYC) — Reports show a drop in cancer diagnoses this year. However, officials report this can be attributed to fewer people going in to get screened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials advise people to still go in to get cancer screenings especially for mammograms, colonoscopies, pap smears, skin and prostate cancer exams and lung screenings.
“We don’t want you to ignore your health or screening for these kinds of cancers. Picture that you have a type of cancer or disease that’s smoldering that could become something terrible, if we treat it early on outcomes are so good compared to if we wait two or three years,” said Dr. Graham King, a physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System.
In addition, if you are concerned with making appointments due to fear of exposure to COVID-19 check with your local hospital and clinic to see their safety precautions in place.
If you are due or overdue for a routine cancer screening, it is advised to talk with your doctor to decide on the best health approach.
