Latest USDA WASDE report falls short of expectations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Though grains rallied last week, prices dropped following the release of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture’s World Supply and Demand report on Friday.
After the release of the USDA 2020 Crop Acreage Report in June that indicated fewer corn acres and a smaller increase in soybean acres than what was expected, corn and soybean prices took an optimistic turn.
Farm Management Analyst Kent Thiesse says it seems the market is currently being dominated by marketing decisions of grain traders.
“Grain traders are probably questioning some of the numbers in the report, probably, again the soybean acreage number is up there in question, and if we do have favorable weather I think some of the analysts are thinking the national average yield, which, right now, is at 178.5 for corn and 49.8 for soybeans, could slide higher if we have really favorable conditions,” Thiesse explained.
Thiesse says that this brief rally in the market is one of few opportunities farmers have had in the past few months to sell 2019 unpriced corn at a profitable level.
