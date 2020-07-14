Le Sueur County Developmental Services to permanently shut down in wake of COVID-19

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A nonprofit organization in Waterville that provides day services to individuals with disabilities has no choice but to shut down for good in the wake of COVID-19.
Le Sueur County Developmental Services provides day services, including vocational and life skills programming to about 54 adults with disabilities in their county and beyond. They’ve remained closed since the pandemic ramped up in mid-March, awaiting guidance on reopening from the Department of Human Services.
Now, its director says even with the recent easing of restrictions by DHS, it still wasn’t enough for them to be able to sustain services. It’s a problem many day services are dealing with, one this nonprofit says will likely have a huge impact on the disabled community statewide.
“For the individuals that we serve it’s a huge issue. We’ve had some people in our program for years and with other day programs like us in the same situation where there’s restrictions and the number of people and how long they can be in the program during the day it’s very stressful and very difficult for individuals to find another day program, we’re all kind of in the same boat,” says LeSueur County Developmental Services Director Doug Scharfe.
Scharfe says though they haven’t reopened for services, their office in Waterville will officially close for good tomorrow.
