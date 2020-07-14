Mankato City Council extends city manager’s powers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council announced Tuesday it has extended City Manager Pat Hentges’ emergency powers stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That gives Hentges the authority to abandon certain given to individuals on a case-by-case basis, such as unpaid utility bills or liquor licenses.
Council Member Dennis Dieken says the emergency powers are crucial to helping the community hit by financial hardship due to the pandemic.
“The reason why that is important is that we can help out business owners and also some of the residents with their utility payments and things like that. This delays service shut off and those are some of the things we are looking to be helpful with the citizens of Mankato,” Dieken explained.
Hentges’ emergency powers are in effect through Sept. 5, unless the council decides to extend them again.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.