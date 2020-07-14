Mankato man charged with possession of child pornography

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 35 year old Mankato man facing two felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators found pornographic material involving children on a flash drive and hard drive of a lap top belonging to Thomas Will II.
Further investigation involving the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nine of the photos were minor children previously identified in other cases.
He is charged with possessing and disseminating pornographic material. Will has a previous conviction for second degree criminal sexual conduct. He is on probation in that case and is a registered predatory offender.
Court documents say more charges may be filed in this case as more victims are identified.
