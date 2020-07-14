Number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 in Minnesota continues to drop

(KEYC) - The number of people in intensive care due to COVID-19 continuing to decrease in Minnesota.
107 people are currently being treated in the ICU, the lowest number of ICU patients since mid-April. About 10% of Minnesotans who have tested positive have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The state is reporting 403 new cases today and 6 new deaths linked to the virus. More than 777,000 tests have been conducted statewide.
Iowa is reporting 4 additional COVID-19 deaths today, bringing the total to 756. More than 26,000 people have recovered in Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.