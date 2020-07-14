30th Rock Bend Folk Festival postponed until 2021

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Rock Bend Folk Festival announcing the cancellation of what would have been its 30th celebration in St. Peter.
Organizers postponing the big celebration to September 11th and 12th of 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The weekend-long event is known for featuring live music, art, shopping and food in Minnesota Square Park.
Rock Bend says it may have a few virtual events up its sleeve during the rest of 2020.
You can stay up to date with the organization through the Rock Bend Folk Festival Facebook page.
