Tracking COVID-19 funding: what counties and school districts got from the CARES Act

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of local counties and school districts have received funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, but now that they have the funding, some local officials have said it isn’t a long term solution.
Blue Earth County has received $8.2 million under the CARES Act.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said the funding helps reimburse expenses the county has incurred due to the pandemic.
But it can also be used for much more.
“There’s also money that we intend to set aside to help our businesses in Blue Earth County as well as individuals with things like rental assistance or mortgage assistance,” Meyer said.
Meyer said the county is still in the early stages of developing some of those programs.
But there’s a catch to the funding.
The county must spend it by Dec. 1st of this year.
“It’s really a short term solution,” Meyer said.
Additionally, the county’s 2021 budget discussions are also underway, something Meyer said has been challenging amid local and statewide financial struggles.
“Forty percent of our budget comes from state and federal sources, and so once the state determines what they’re going to be able to do to balance their budget, we likely will see some reductions in our funding, and we’ll have to probably come back to our budget to redo it,” Meyer said.
Local school districts like Mankato Area Public Schools have also received funding.
According to Director of Business Services Tom Sager, the funding helps maintain ongoing operations, programs and services for school districts who are absorbing additional expenses.
The district received a total of $1.5 million to help with technology, summer school programming, distance learning implementation and more.
“The money that school districts are receiving right now is going to be helpful. With all the expense related to the pandemic? Probably not, but we do believe that by using these funds in this manner right now is going to give us the best flexibility,” Sager said.
One additional money challenge the school district is facing right now has to do with the question of transportation.
“Because right now, we might have as many as 60, 65 students on a bus in a regular school day. Well, with social distancing and trying to keep students apart, it’s going to be very difficult to run the same number of routes. So what that means is the potential for an increase for a transportation expense because of more routes,” said Sager.
