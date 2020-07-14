Twins relieved Buxton’s left foot injury just a sprain

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, center, holds his ankle after he stumbled during an intrasquad game at baseball practice Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. Buxton received attention from assistant athletic trainer Matt Biancuzzo, left, and manager Rocco Baldelli before he left the field on a cart. (Source: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 14, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 8:50 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has a sprained left foot but no structural damage.

Further testing revealed the diagnosis Tuesday, a day after his injury in an intrasquad game at Target Field.

The Twins said Buxton would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. He got hurt tracking a fly ball and lost his balance.

Buxton was taken off the field on a cart by the team’s medical staff. Still, the diagnosis was a relief for Buxton and the Twins.

The second overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft has been set back by a long list of injuries throughout his career.

