Wednesday marks deadline for extended taxes period

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Taxes are being filed at a different time this year and tax preparers are urging citizens to be aware of deadlines and protocol for 2020.
Like most things in 2020, taxes have crept up on people despite the filing deadline being pushed back a couple of months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Tindal from Tindal & Associates, LLC says their normal time for taxes was rather quiet this year, then early May rolled around and they’ve been busy ever since.
“If you have a refund coming, obviously you’re wanting to get it done, filed and get your money back, but you’re still going to get your refund,” explained Tindal. “Don’t panic, don’t worry. If you do owe money, you still want to get it filed and paid as soon as possible. Just make sure an extension is filed because you don’t get in trouble for the non-filing penalty, you’ll just get the late payment penalty.”
Extensions that are filed are due Oct. 15.
If taxes are not filed by Wednesday, interest and penalties begin.
