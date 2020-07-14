With boost from Donaldson, Twins boldly aim for World Series

“It’s really going to show on the field because you’re not playing for fans in the stands. You’re really just playing for your team, the guys on the field,” right fielder Max Kepler said. “It’s going to be a different ballgame, but I think we have a great group of guys and everyone’s holding together, and if we see one guy down, we’re here to pick him up. Like I said, it’s going to be weird, but we’ll make some adjustments and hopefully everything will go smoothly.”